Campaign Trail 2022: Tightrope walk for Balbir Singh Rajewal in Samrala

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Macchiwara, February 12

Talking to a small group of potential voters, mostly farmers, at Raipur village of the Samrala Vidhan Sabha constituency, 78-year-old CM candidate of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) Balbir Singh Rajewal says: “Buoyed with the success of forcing the Centre to withdraw the controversial farm laws, workers have dragged me to contest the election. They say we are fully charged up to usher in a change in politics.”

Others in fray Sitting Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon has been denied the party ticket this time. He is contesting independently

AAP candidate Jagtar Singh Diyalpura is the prominent face of the area

Paramjit Singh Dhillon (SAD-BSP), Rupinder Singh Raja Gill (Congress) and Ranjit Singh Gahlewal (BJP) are other three key candidates

The BKU (Rajewal) president says: “I know we are fighting a tough battle. The Congress and SAD camps and even a prominent Independent candidate (referring to sitting Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon who has been denied the party ticket) are attempting to buy voters with cash and liquor. However, people tell me they will vote for taking away power from all traditional politicians.”

Fight still on Our fight for farmers is not over yet. We have only suspended our movement. If our issues arern’t addressed, we will protest again. —Balbir Singh Rajewal, SSM

Relaxing on a sunny winter afternoon, less than 100 m from the gathering, Meet Singh says: “This battle is different from the one we fought in Delhi. Throughout the movement, we were told that ours is not a political front. Certain leaders, now, have become ambitious. I am not going to them. Trust me there are many more like me who are disillusioned.”

Replying to a question on the allegations of an attempted tie-up with the AAP, Rajewal replied, “AAP leaders came to me and later floated all kinds of baseless rumours of a tie-up. I never made any commitment. I met them in January after we had called off our agitation. I found they were not sticking to clean politics. I just walked out. Also, there is no truth about understanding with the BJP. Having seen the government hand in attempts to crush our peaceful movement, there is no question of any common ground between us.” He said, “Despite media reports that a section of farmers has left our bandwagon, I will like to say that only some senior leaders of certain leftist organisation are staying out. However, youngsters from the same party are working with us. Some have also got the ticket from us.”

Replying to the charges of malpractices in allocating ticket, Rajewal said, “I strongly deny the allegations. We got about 3,000 applications. Yes, we did made a few mistakes as this is our first time. But, everything has been handled fairly now.” At Sikandpur village, he talks about the drugs menace. He says: “Yesterday, I met about 20 women from a village who were wailing over losses in their families due to the drugs menace. It is time to stop it now or it will be too late.”

Returning home after listening to Rajewal’s address, 78-year-old Mahinder Singh said, “Only Parkash Singh Badal brought welfare schemes for the poor. No other party ever bothered. The voice of the SSM looks unimpressive.” In a contrasting sentiment, Bhupinder Singh at Hayatpur village said, “I was the sarpanch twice, but could not get anything done for my village because leaders did not listen to us. Results of the farmers’ movement have given us reason to believe that a change is possible.”

About constituency

Total voters 1,74,410

Candidates 14

#balbir rajewal #farmer leader #punjab polls