 'Tilting at windmills, divided house': BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, Congress MP Manish Tewari engage in war of words on Twitter : The Tribune India

'Tilting at windmills, divided house': BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, Congress MP Manish Tewari engage in war of words on Twitter

Amid ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row, Jakhar takes a dig at Tewari and Congress

'Tilting at windmills, divided house': BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, Congress MP Manish Tewari engage in war of words on Twitter

Manish Tewari (left) and Sunil Jakhar. PTI file



PTI

Chandigarh, February 6

BJP leader Sunil Jakhar and Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday engaged in a war of words after the former used an article written by Tewari on the Adani issue to term the grand old party a “divided house”.

Amid the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row, Jakhar took a dig at Tewari and the Congress, which has showcaused its Patiala MP Preneet Kaur for alleged anti-party activities, saying if another notice was in the offing.

Tewari, the Anandpur Sahib MP, hit back alleging Jakhar “never tries to understand anything holistically and thus tilts at windmills”.

“Congress-a house divided ! While it blames Govt of collusion, its own Punjab MP, in an article, sees Hindenburg report as a geo-political conspiracy to sabotage India’s growing strategic prowess. Another show cause notice in offing, after one issued to Mrs Parneet Kaur?” tweeted Jakhar, a member of BJP’s national executive.

The Congress suspended Preneet Kaur on February 3 and had also asked her to explain why she should not be expelled for anti-party activities.

Kaur, the four-time MP from Patiala, is the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who joined the BJP after being ousted from the Congress.

Reacting to Jakhar, Tewari said, “Difficulty with my friend @sunilkjakhar is-he never tries to read/understand anything holistically & thus tilts at windmills In my article in @IndianExpress I have explicitly laid out Case for a JPC. He perhaps never served on one. A JPC looks at all aspects fairly.”

Jakhar replied to Tewari’s comment and said his tweet was aimed at the Congress.

“Sh. @ManishTewari is right that I haven’t grasped the meaning of his word-play. It’s because I’m not a Janus faced person with abilities of doublespeak. Anyway my tweet was aimed at INC. My erudite friend getting riled up shows a Freudian slip - if not a tilt,” tweeted Jakhar, who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress last year.

Tewari respond to Jakhar, saying, “Simple concepts like equity, fair play & impartiality when recommending a JPC probe are perhaps beyond feudal comprehension of my friend @sunilkjakhar not to talk of complex realities of financial markets & geo politics. Rest of his diatribe does not deserve dignity of a response.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding postponed?

2
World

Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll rises to 2,300; video shows building collapsing like house of cards

3
Delhi

Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor for third time in a month

4
Punjab

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

5
Diaspora

In a first, Indian-American named President of Harvard Law Review

6
World

Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Car overturns during chase at Daria; 1 held

8
Nation

Days after his 'burial', Maharashtra man responds to friend's video call

9
Punjab

Haryana Sikhs to take control of SGPC gurdwaras in their state

10
Comment

India joins America’s AI battle

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll rises to 2,300; video shows building collapsing like house of cards

Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and ...

Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, may start functioning from Tuesday

Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday

Chances of Parliament taking up a discussion on Motion of Th...

No scope for hate crimes on basis of religion in secular country such as India: Supreme Court

No scope for hate crimes on basis of religion in secular country such as India: Supreme Court

A Muslim man alleged he was assaulted and abused in the name...

Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now

Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now

Frank Hoogerbeets describes himself one having ‘utmost respe...

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case

Will be produced before the competent court in Mohali on Tue...


Cities

View All

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

Only 8 teachers against 56 sanctioned posts at Amritsar's Government Dental College

Infrastructure at grain markets will be upgraded, says Dhaliwal

Ex-councillors not satisfied with new delimitation of MC wards

Hike in prices of milk, fuel add to financial burden of common man

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Govt hospitals’ rental income to fund treatment of patients

Government hospitals' rental income to fund treatment of patients

Heritage Auction: French firm offers legal help to Chandigarh panel in nailing culprits

Father, son hit by car at Zirakpur, die

19-yr-old killed in crash near Mohali village

Chandigarh: Car overturns during chase at Daria; 1 held

Delhi: Kabbadi player accuses coach of raping, blackmailing her

Delhi: Kabbadi player accuses coach of raping, blackmailing her

Delhi auto, taxi drivers asked to wear uniform, warned of heavy fines upon violation

AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor

Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor for third time in a month

MCD to convene again today for mayoral poll

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Markets, roads chock-a-block with devotees on Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Jalandhar

After 12 years, Jalandhar Improvement Trust finally clears PNB’s loan

In a first, Janta Darbar over water problems

2 more of snatchers’ gang held in Jalandhar

Showcase ‘Brand Punjab’ globally, CM Bhagwant Mann urges industrialists

Showcase ‘Brand Punjab’ globally, CM Bhagwant Mann urges industrialists

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

11 trains cancelled, others running behind schedule

Flesh trade: Role of more cops, hotels under lens

20-yr jail for sexually exploiting minor cousin

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

Patiala: Yadavindra Public School's platinum jubilee celebrations conclude, three books released

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Extreme weather pushes up power demand in Punjab by 12%