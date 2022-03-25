Time sought in Sumedh Saini’s case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

A law officer representing the state of Punjab today again sought “short accommodation” to address the High Court in former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini’s matter on the ground that Advocate General Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu was to argue the matter and was awaiting instructions.

Justice Avneesh Jhingan said there was a direction by the SC for disposal of the main petition preferably within 15 days. A request was made on the previous date of hearing by the state counsel that he was not having instructions due to current changes. —

