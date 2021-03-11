Time to come out of wheat, paddy cycle, farmers urged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Starting the “Kheti Model Badlo” movement across the state from today, the Kirti Kisan Union has demanded that paddy no longer be encouraged for cultivation in Punjab.

This prominent farmers’ union wants to replace the Green Revolution model with ecological and pro-farmer sustainable model of agriculture. It held conferences in Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga, Faridkot, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Amritsar, Muktsar and Fazilka districts today on the eve of the martyrdom day of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.