Timely delivery of services his priority

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Dasuya (Hoshiarpur), March 31

Aam Aadmi Party’s first-time MLA from Dasuya Karambir Singh Ghumman says he has been given the responsibility of serving the area by the residents and he is all set to perform his duty with excellence.

Won’t tolerate corrupt practices People shouldn’t be made to visit government offices repeatedly for getting their work done. Corruption is completely intolerable and the AAP is serious about it. — Karambir Singh Ghumman, Dasuya MLA

Ghuman emerged as the winner by defeating Congress MLA Arun Dogra by a margin of 8,587 votes. The MLA says he will ensure that the grievances of the people are properly listened to and promptly resolved in government offices. “People should not be made to visit the offices concerned repeatedly for getting their work done. Corruption is completely intolerable and the AAP government is serious about it.” Ghumman further says it must be ensured that people don’t have to face inconvenience while getting their works done in government offices and their files are not left pending.

officers have been directed to provide corruption-free and timely services to the public. I will ensure that those visiting the government offices are listened to properly and their issues are resolved promptly,” the MLA adds.

“I visited a hospital here and found many shortcomings. Some service windows were closed while people kept waiting for their turn. On my orders, the windows were immediately opened and the services were resumed. Moreover, the bathrooms were also shut and patients were given prescriptions to buy medicines from outside the hospital. Later, the medicines available in the hospital were provided to the patients and the authorities were asked to improve the shortcomings,” he said.