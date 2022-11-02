 Tinu sent on 8-day remand : The Tribune India

In Brief

Tinu sent on 8-day remand

Tinu sent on 8-day remand


Tribune News Service

Mansa: A court has sent gangster Deepak Tinu on eight-day police remand. Tinu was produced in a local court after the police got his one-day transit from a Delhi court. Tinu is an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. TNS

2.4-quintal poppy husk seized

Muktsar: The police on Monday arrested a man allegedly carrying 2.4-quintal poppy husk in a tractor-trailer at Mandi Killianwali. The suspect has been identified as Gurjant Singh of Badian village. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against him. TNS

Abohar girl tops in BHMS

Abohar: Harshita Tayal, a student of Homeopathic Medical College here, has topped in the Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) final year exam that was conducted by Guru Ravidas Ayurvedic University. She will be awarded a gold medal. OC

Bhandari inspects mandis

Sangrur: Food and Civil Supplies Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari on Monday visited the grain markets at Malerkotla and Dhuri. He said the entire process of procurement and lifting would be completed within a week. TNS

Board reconstituted

Chandigarh: The state government has reconstituted the Patiala and East Punjab State Union (PEPSU) Townships Development Board and appointed Chairman, Sr Vice-Chairman, Vice-Chairman and members for a period of three years. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was appointed as Chairman. TNS

Doctor suspended for graft

Chandigarh: The state government on Monday suspended a medical officer, Dr Ranjit Singh, posted in the Civil Hospital at Dasuya, Hoshiarpur. He was allegedly demanding money for a surgery. A video, in which the doctor is demanding money, had also gone viral.

#Deepak Tinu #Mansa #sidhu moosewala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Five associated with Lakhbir Singh Landa gang arrested after 7-hour search operation in Jalandhar village

2
Entertainment

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

3
Ludhiana

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

4
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

5
World

Report claims Canada exploiting Indian students for ‘cheap labour’

6
Entertainment

Actor Rambha, her kids get injured in car accident in Canada; wishes pour in after she posts pictures of mishap

7
Nation

Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi inspects mishap site; speaks to survivors, officials

8
Entertainment

Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead in Houston while playing dice with his uncle

9
Trending

Video: Priyanka Chopra returns to India after 3 years, gets mobbed as she lands at Mumbai airport

10
Trending

Watch: Pakistan teacher marries student 32-year younger to him after initially rejecting her proposal

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet

Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet

Says better connectivity in region need of hour

Xi's re-election as General Secretary of CCP might witness a ‘world worse than what Mao Zedong created’

Xi's re-election as General Secretary of CCP might witness a ‘world worse than what Mao Zedong created’

At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever

At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever

Barring Delhi & J&K, north Indian states see uptick


Cities

View All

50-year-old man shot dead by elder brother, nephews

50-year-old man shot dead by elder brother, nephews

Couple's blind murder case solved, 5 held

Over 2 months on, no breakthrough yet

Potholed link roads cry for repair

Microforest inaugurated at border village

Bathinda, Mansa record fewer cases

Bathinda, Mansa record fewer farm fire cases

Centre pulls plug on smart meter project in Chandigarh

Centre pulls plug on smart meter project in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, starts removing overhead cables as deadline ends

EWS admissions in Chandigarh schools set to go online from Dec 19

French experts to help restore, protect heritage

Chandigarh gets air link with Indore

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Air quality ‘very poor’ in Delhi

Fire at Narela slipper factory claims 2 lives

Free yoga classes to continue: Delhi CM

Couple, domestic help found murdered in Delhi; 2 arrested

Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Audio of ‘money for surgery’ goes viral, doctor suspended

Act against illegally constructed structures, Jalandhar MC officials directed

F&CC meet on November 4

Park at Guru Nanakpura in bad shape; residents rue Jalandhar MC apathy

3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

Robbers blind fuel station staff with chilli powder, flee with Rs 7L

Feroze Gandhi Market traders, staff slam hike in parking rates

Ludhiana's winter wear industry feels the chill

Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs: Minister

Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs: Minister

Principal Secretary visits grain market, finds discrepancies

PLW cleanliness drive at offices, workshops

No one eligible to head Language Department of Punjab: Hayer

Patiala: Water samples of six health centres fail test