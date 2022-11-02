Tinu sent on 8-day remand

Tribune News Service

Mansa: A court has sent gangster Deepak Tinu on eight-day police remand. Tinu was produced in a local court after the police got his one-day transit from a Delhi court. Tinu is an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. TNS

2.4-quintal poppy husk seized

Muktsar: The police on Monday arrested a man allegedly carrying 2.4-quintal poppy husk in a tractor-trailer at Mandi Killianwali. The suspect has been identified as Gurjant Singh of Badian village. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against him. TNS

Abohar girl tops in BHMS

Abohar: Harshita Tayal, a student of Homeopathic Medical College here, has topped in the Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) final year exam that was conducted by Guru Ravidas Ayurvedic University. She will be awarded a gold medal. OC

Bhandari inspects mandis

Sangrur: Food and Civil Supplies Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari on Monday visited the grain markets at Malerkotla and Dhuri. He said the entire process of procurement and lifting would be completed within a week. TNS

Board reconstituted

Chandigarh: The state government has reconstituted the Patiala and East Punjab State Union (PEPSU) Townships Development Board and appointed Chairman, Sr Vice-Chairman, Vice-Chairman and members for a period of three years. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was appointed as Chairman. TNS

Doctor suspended for graft

Chandigarh: The state government on Monday suspended a medical officer, Dr Ranjit Singh, posted in the Civil Hospital at Dasuya, Hoshiarpur. He was allegedly demanding money for a surgery. A video, in which the doctor is demanding money, had also gone viral.

#Deepak Tinu #Mansa #sidhu moosewala