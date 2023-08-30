Tipper mows down man in Nangal, locals protest

Tribune News Service

Nangal, August 29

Locals blocked the Bhalan-Santokhgarh road after a tipper mowed down a 45-year-old resident of Dayapur village and left three other persons injured yesterday evening. The deceased has been identified as Satish Kumar.

According to information, Satish along with three others was standing on the road berm at Sukhsal village when a tipper hit them.

Hardeep Singh, a resident of Sukhsal village, who suffered grievous injuries was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. Two others were discharged after administering the first aid.

On July 28, a 17-year-old girl was killed after a tipper rammed into a motorcycle on this stretch, said protesters, adding that the administration failed to repair the road, and keep tabs on heavy vehicles. Locals said they would lift blockade only after the government provides Rs 50 lakh compensation and a job to the victim’s family.

