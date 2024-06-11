TMC MPs meet farmers at Khanauri, promise to raise their issues in Parliament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

The Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expressed solidarity with farmers protesting on Punjab-Haryana borders for nearly four months.

A delegation of TMC MPs comprising Derek O’Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale visited the protesting farmers at the Khanauri-Data Singh Wala Punjab-Haryana border and assured them of raising their issues in the upcoming session of Parliament.

The MPs also arranged a phone call between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president, BKU (Sidhupur).

The TMC supremo told Dallewal that in the upcoming session of Parliament, her party’s 42 MPs (29 in Lok Sabha and 13 in Rajya Sabha) would raise the issue of giving legal guarantee for MSP on crops.

The farm leaders also handed over a memorandum to the MPs and urged them to raise this issue in Parliament.

The MPs were also shown videos related to “atrocities” committed by the BJP-led Haryana Government on the farmers. They were shown the burnt tractors and the place where 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh was killed during the protest on February 21.

They also met Pritpal Singh and Varinder Singh, who had sustained injuries during the agitation.

Farm leaders, including Abhimanyu Kohar, Sukhjinder Singh Khosa, Baldev Singh Sirsa, Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh and Maninder Singh Mann were also present.

