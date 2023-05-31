To apprise party MLAs of Centre’s ordinance, Punjab CM to host dinner

Chandigarh, May 30
As the Aam Aadmi Party projects itself as a “unifier” of Opposition parties, a massive show of strength is set to be held here tomorrow.
With party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal coming here on Wednesday evening, a huge gathering of all ministers and MLAs of the party in Punjab, besides all its MPs (both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha), is slated to be held here at night.
The dinner is being hosted by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Sources told that all invitees for the dinner have been asked to join in with their families. The idea behind hosting the dinner is not just to keep the party leaders in good humour, but also apprise them regarding the ordinance brought by the BJP to keep control over officers in Delhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals
After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...