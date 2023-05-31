To apprise party MLAs of Centre’s ordinance, Punjab CM to host dinner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

As the Aam Aadmi Party projects itself as a “unifier” of Opposition parties, a massive show of strength is set to be held here tomorrow.

With party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal coming here on Wednesday evening, a huge gathering of all ministers and MLAs of the party in Punjab, besides all its MPs (both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha), is slated to be held here at night.

The dinner is being hosted by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Sources told that all invitees for the dinner have been asked to join in with their families. The idea behind hosting the dinner is not just to keep the party leaders in good humour, but also apprise them regarding the ordinance brought by the BJP to keep control over officers in Delhi.