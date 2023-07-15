To broadcast Gurbani live, SGPC to launch YouTube channel on July 24

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 14

The SGPC today announced the launch of its own YouTube channel to broadcast live Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

The channel, “Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Amritsar”, will feature the SGPC’s logo in bold letters in Punjabi and will go on air from July 24 morning.

Panel formed for satellite channel We have formed a five-member committee to operate a full-fledged satellite channel. A request letter seeking permission for the satellite channel has been dispatched to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. —Harjinder Singh Dhami, President, SGPC

To operate a full-fledged satellite channel, the SGPC has hired a New Delhi-based firm for three months to telecast Gurbani.

Out of the three companies, all based in Delhi, this firm emerged as a lowest bidder (Rs 12 lakh per month) to provide technical set-up for transmission and manpower to broadcast Gurbani.

The decisions were taken in the executive meeting chaired by Harjinder Singh Dhami, president, SGPC.

Dhami said all rights of telecast, distribution of content and copyright would be reserved with the SGPC and Gurbani would be broadcast free of cost.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #SGPC #Sikhs #Youtube