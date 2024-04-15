To check drug peddling, cops seal 220 entry points in 10 districts of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

To ensure free, fair and peaceful upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Punjab Police carried out a special operation ‘OPS Seal-VI’ to check vehicles entering or exiting the border state of Punjab today.

It aimed at keeping vigil around the movement of drug smugglers and bootleggers. The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 8 am to 2 pm on the directions of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, said Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of 10 border districts were asked to mobilise the maximum number of manpower to lay nakas under the supervision of gazetted officers and SHOs, and effectively seal all entry and exit points in their respective districts.

Besides liaising with their counterparts in neighbouring states to put joint nakas on their side as well to ensure effective nakabandi as part of the operation, the SSPs were directed to personally check some nakas at vulnerable spots, he added.

He said that well-coordinated strong nakas involving over 1,500 police personnel were set up under the supervision of Inspectors and DSPs at all 220 entry and exit points, which share boundaries with four border states and Chandigarh (UT). The 10 inter-state border districts include Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.

Shukla said as many as 5,137 vehicles entering and exiting the state were checked, of which 200 were challaned and 22 were impounded. Police teams also verified the registration numbers of all the vehicles using the Vahan mobile app.

The police have registered 42 FIRs, arrested 44 persons and recovered Rs 10 lakh cash, 110 kg poppy husk, 1 kg opium, 24 g heroin, 228 litre illicit liquor, 175 litre licit liquor and 100 litre lahan from the possession of the arrested. The police teams have also rounded up 222 suspicious persons for questioning.

222 rounded up for questioning

#Lok Sabha #Punjab Police