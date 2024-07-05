To fight drug abuse, Malerkotla police engage youth in sports

Mahesh Sharma

Ramgarh Sardaran, July 4

As part of the Mission Sahyog, an elaborate plan has been implemented to sensitise the youth about the causes and consequences of drug abuse in Malerkotla.

The police have roped in social and educational organisations to strengthen the campaign in the district.

Besides organising seminars and workshops at public places falling under their respective jurisdiction, Malerkotla DSP Gurdev Singh, Ahmedgarh DSP Amritpal Singh and Amargarh DSP Surinder Pal Singh are organising various sports events across the region by coordinating with office-bearers and social activists.

SP (H) Swaran Kaur, DSP (I) Satish Kumar, Amargarh SDM Surinder Kaur and Ahmedgarh SDM Gurmit Bansal have also been advised to monitor the progress of the campaign aimed at eradicating the drug menace.

“Identifying sports as an effective tool for distancing youth from social evils, including drug abuse, we have launched a programme to organise sports -related events in all three subdivisions of Malerkotla,” said SSP Simrat Kaur.

She added that the volleyball tournament held in Amargarh, in association with the Maingal Singh Volleyball Trust, was appreciated by all stakeholders. The SSP said more sports events would be organised at Dr Zakir Hussain Stadium in Malerkotla, Government Senior Secondary School, Bhogiwal, and MGMN Senior Secondary School, Ahmedgarh.

