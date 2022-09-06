To implement UGC pay scales in colleges, varsities of Punjab

Chandigarh, September 5

As a gift on Teacher’s Day, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced that the government would implement the UGC pay scales in the colleges and universities of the state from October 1.

Divulging details, the CM said the implementation of the UGC’s Seventh Pay Commission was a long-pending demand of the teachers.

Striking an emotional chord with teachers, Mann said being the son of a teacher he was well-aware of the problems faced by them. He hoped that this decision would be a major relief for the teachers in colleges and universities.

The CM also asserted that in order to impart quality higher education to students, the government had decided to overcome the shortage of teachers in colleges by recruiting guest faculty. He said the state government was committed to providing excellent higher education to the students and no stone would be left unturned for this noble cause. Mann also announced to enhance the honorarium of the guest faculty teachers. As per information, the pay of 857 guest faculty lecturers will be hiked from Rs 21,600 to Rs 35,000-Rs 48,000.

Talking about Teacher’s Day, the CM said it was significant for him as his father was a teacher himself. He said after parents, teachers play an important role in shaping the destiny of the students by giving them vital guidance. “Due to the prominent role played by teachers, they are known as the ‘Architects of the nation’.” — TNS

Teachers hail move

Government College Teachers’ Association welcomed the CM’s announcement to implement the UGC pay scales in Universities and colleges. Amrit Samra, assn prez, said: “We are grateful to the CM and his Cabinet for their efforts to fulfil the long-pending demand. We hope that a notification in this regard will be issued soon.”