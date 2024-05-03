To keep tabs on poll expenditure, EC appoints 15 observers in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 2
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed 15 Expenditure Observers for various Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab. The observers are entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the expenditure incurred by candidates and political parties during the campaign period, ensuring compliance with election expenditure regulations.
Disclosing the details of the appointed Expenditure Observers, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab Sibin C said the appointed observers are distinguished Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers, who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles. He said Harshad S Vengurlekar has been appointed for Gurdaspur, Bare Ganesh Sudhakar for Amritsar, Anurag Tripathi for Khadoor Sahib, Madhav Deshmukh for Jalandhar (SC) and Pawan Kumar Khetan for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.
Similarly, Shilpi Sinha has been appointed for Anandpur Sahib, Pankaj Kumar and Chetan D Kalamkar for Ludhiana and Akhilesh Kumar Yadava and Nandini R Nair for the Bathinda constituency. Additionally, Anand Kumar for Fatehgarh Sahib, Manish Kumar for Faridkot, Nagendra Yadav for Ferozepur, Amit Sanjay Gaurav for Sangrur and Meetu Agarwal for Patiala, have been appointed as the Expenditure Observers.
CEO Sibin C stated that each appointed observer would play a crucial role in ensuring the fairness and transparency of the electoral process in their respective constituencies.
