To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government

Chandigarh, June 10
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today sought support from Canada government for nabbing the gangsters operating from Canadian soil. The Chief Minister flagged the issue with Canadian High Commissioner Cameron Mackay, who called on the former at his residence on Friday.
The Chief Minister expressed concern over the mushrooming up of gangs and gangsters in both the countries. Bhagwant Mann informed the Canadian High Commissioner that gangsters operating from Canadian soil are disturbing hard earned peace of state. He said that these gangsters create law and order problem on one hand and derail the progress of the state on other hand.
Advocating a harsh punitive action against the gangsters, Bhagwant Mann said that they should be punished under severest of severe provisions of law so that it acts as deterrent for others. The Chief Minister, while batting for joint police operation between Canada and Punjab, said that it is the only way which can free both these lands from gangsters.
He apprised the High Commissioner that Punjab Police has a glorious tradition of upholding law and order situation even in hostile situations, adding that if advanced police force like Canada cooperates with Punjab Police then these gangs can be weeded out easily.
The Chief Minister asked the Canadian High Commissioner to explore the feasibility of having a direct tie up between Punjab and Canada Police so that gangsters can be put behind the bars. He said that this is need of the hour as gangsters and their actions are posing serious threat to life, economy and society in both Canada and Punjab. Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that the Canada and Punjab will script a new success story with this robust cooperation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Massive protests erupt in several cities over Prophet remarks
Protests witnessed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, J&K, Ludhiana, R...
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters
Police said singer's death was an organised and brazen killi...
Communal tension: Curfew in Doda, Kishtwar districts; Internet snapped in Bhaderwah, Kishtwar towns
Tension spread in Bhaderwah area on Thursday after alleged i...
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Counting on hold in Haryana as BJP seeks cancellation of 2 Congress votes
Polling completed for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in 4 states
Army chief reviews operational preparedness along LAC in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
General Pande is also reviewing the ongoing infrastructure a...