 To regain ground, SAD cosies up to hardliners : The Tribune India

To regain ground, SAD cosies up to hardliners

Party chief visited Indira Gandhi’s assassin house in Gurdaspur

To regain ground, SAD cosies up to hardliners

Party president Sukhbir Badal visited the house of Satwant Singh in Gurdaspur, one of the assassins of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on Sunday. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, January 2

Trying to find the lost ground after the drubbing in the Assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal is warming up to the hardliners in the state.

Party president Sukhbir Badal visited the house of Satwant Singh in Gurdaspur, one of the assassins of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on Sunday.

Party defends move

Not much should be read into it. The bad time of terrorism has passed. The Akali leaders visit Hindu temples regularly and take up issues of the community whenever needed. — Anil Joshi, SAD leader

Sukhbir and his father Parkash Singh Badal had stayed away from the anniversaries of Satwant Singh or other killers of Indira.

Sukhbir’s visit is seen as a reinforcement of the party’s shift towards hardline panthic politics. It comes just a week ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is scheduled to enter Punjab. Just a few days ago, Badal attended a function at the house of late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The Akalis had fielded the sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, CM Beant Singh’s assassin, for the Sangrur Lok Sabha election.

The party is trying to re-establish itself among the masses, especially the Sikhs and farmers, over a series of sacrilege incidents and the farm laws. The party could win only three seats out of the 117 in the Assembly elections last year after snapping the ties with the BJP, losing Hindu votes. Since then, it has taken recourse to the Panthic issues and warming up to the hardliners.

Party spokesperson Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema, however, said there was no shift in the agenda. “We are a secular party and have always championed brotherhood. The family of Satwant Singh was members of the Akali Dal all these years.”

Political scientist Amanpreet Singh Gill, the author of “Non-Congress politics in Punjab”, said SAD seemed to be taking up a dangerous path by warming up to the hardliners.

“This is against the secular ethos of the party, which started with the inclusion of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat in the Moga Conference (February 1996). The beauty of the Akali power politics was the Hindu-Sikh unity and sharing of power by both communities. Now, the party seems to be going into isolation by targeting the pro-hardline sentiments. This is a dangerous path.”

Jagtar Singh, historian, who wrote “Rivers on Fire” on terrorism and Operation Blue Star, termed Sukhbir’s move a classic example of political opportunism. “When out of power, the Akalis resort to such opportunistic politics. Why don’t they remember the people when in power? The Badals have not attended the death anniversaries of Beant Singh and Satwant Singh ever. Now they are remembering them.”

Anil Joshi, ex-BJP leader, who is now the core-committee member of SAD, has cautioned that not much should be read into Sukhbir’s visit to Satwant’s house.

“I do not want to comment on visits by the party leaders. Hindu leaders are in the core committee of the party. The bad time of terrorism has passed. And the Akali Dal is the only party that has come out with secular agenda and policies. The Akali leaders visit Hindu temples regularly and have taken up issues of the community whenever needed,” he said.

Political commentator Prof Manjit Singh said SAD had been adopting the pro-radical stance for some time now. Just like the government of the majority community in the Centre, the Akalis seem to be trying to consolidate their vote bank on the religious lines in the state. This politics was risky.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

4
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace