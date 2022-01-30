To spread voter awareness, Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer unveils election mascot

PTI

Chandigarh, January 30

To increase voter awareness and participation in the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, the state Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office unveiled its election mascot, “Shera”, on Sunday.

Five persons with disabilities (PwDs) were specially invited on the occasion as the guests of honour.

Speaking on the launch of the poll mascot through an online event, Punjab CEO S Karuna Raju said dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, “Shera”, depicting a lion, represents the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Promoted under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) project, the mascot aims to increase voter awareness and participation in the upcoming polls and promote ethical voting, according to an official statement.

As part of the SVEEP plan, posters, effigies and huge cut-outs of “Shera” will be used, besides extensively disseminating voter awareness messages on social media. This will strike a chord with youngsters in particular, Raju said.

He further said the voter awareness campaign has been conceived and executed keeping in mind Punjab’s culture and the voters’ preferences. Giving an example, the CEO said various “Nukkad Natak” (street plays) and performances by theatre artistes are being organised.