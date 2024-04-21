Toddler vomits blood after eating ‘expired’ chocolates in Punjab's Patiala

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, April 20
A one-and-a-half-year child vomited blood and was hospitalised after she consumed chocolates past the “expiration date”, which were purchased from a grocery store in Patiala.
The victim, Rabia, hails from Ludhiana and was visiting Patiala with her family to attend a wedding ceremony.
Vicky Kumar a relative of the toddler, said he had purchased chocolates from Narnian Chakki, a grocery store situated on Peeli Sadak in Adalat Bazaar on Sunday.
On Wednesday, the family reached Ludhiana and offered chocolates to the toddler. After eating it, the toddler started vomiting blood.
As her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital.
The child’s mother said her condition deteriorated after eating chocolates, which had “expired” six months ago.
After receiving information, a team of the Health Department rushed to the Patiala-based grocery store and collected samples.
District Health Officer (DHO) Vijay Kumar said samples had been collected from the grocery store and sent for testing.
The Kotwali police said action would be taken after they receive a complaint from the Health Department.
Today Rabia was discharged from the hospital.
Last month, a 10-year-old, Manvi, had died due to food poisioning after eating birthday cake, which was ordered online, in Patiala.
