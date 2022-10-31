Toe party line: Shiromani Akali Dal to Bibi Jagir Kaur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 30

Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Surjit Singh Rakhra of the SAD today met former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur in Kapurthala in the wake of her recent statements against the prevalent culture in the party.

Dr Cheema and Rakhra conveyed her the party’s sentiments and urged her to follow the party line.

Cheema said, “Further talks will continue. We had a discussion in a very positive atmosphere with her. We deem it our duty to discuss things with the senior leader and to understand her view point. That’s all I can say at the moment.”

Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “As far as my decision on contesting the poll is concerned, I had already discussed the issue with the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. I have told them (SAD leaders) that let Dhami take a decision.”

