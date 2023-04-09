Token must to avail service at Sewa Kendras, says Aman Arora

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

In a bid to ensure equality in service delivery and end ‘khaas aadmi’ culture from the system, Punjab Governance Reforms and Grievances Redressal Minister Aman Arora on Saturday directed all DCs to make sure that no one should avail any service without token at Sewa Kendras in the state.

Arora has taken cognisance of news reports claiming that a few government officials were trying to “influence” staff at Sewa Kendras to avail services without even getting token. “We have also received complaints from some districts in this regard,” he said.

Arora said this kind behaviour of officials was unacceptable. He said action would be taken if any official indulged in such practise. He said all citizens were important and entitled to services.