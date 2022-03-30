Toll hike from April 1, farmers threaten stir in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, March 29

After a steep hike in fuel prices by the government, toll tax is set to go up at plazas across Punjab and Haryana. Farm bodies in Punjab have threatened to hold a statewide agitation, calling it another ploy on part of the Centre to trouble people of the state.

According to orders issued by the National Highways Authority of India, toll plazas in Punjab, including those in Patiala and Sangrur, and even in Haryana will start charging 10 to 18 per cent extra toll from April 1.

This means, the Dhareri Jattan toll plaza on the Chandigarh-Patiala highway is set to charge Rs 45 for single journey and Rs 65 for a two-way trip from cars, vans or jeeps, against Rs 40 and Rs 55, respectively. Similarly, mini buses will now pay Rs 70 and Rs 105 as compared to Rs 60 to Rs 90, respectively.

“This is nothing but another ploy to punish Punjab and Haryana for the farm struggle and their agitation at toll plazas in the state for over a year. We will protest the move,” said Devinder Poonia, vice-president, Kirti Kisan Union.

“On one hand, the Centre claims to be farmer-friendly, on the other it quietly takes anti-people decisions. After the farmers ended their agitation, the rates at toll plazas have been hiked to make up for the losses incurred over a year, without bothering about the common man. With this hike, prices of essential commodities are set to go up,” he added.

The government and toll plazas should immediately reduce the hiked rates, failing which they would start an agitation, the leaders said.

In December 2021, farm unions across the state had staged sit-ins at various toll plazas and refused to vacate these to protest an “unreasonable” hike in toll.

“The move will push inflation further, as a hike in fuel and LPG prices has already hit the common man’s budget. The state government must oppose such moves by the Centre,” said a senior leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Meanwhile, NHAI officials said the hike had been cleared by the Centre and would come into effect from April 1. “We will revise the prices on the display boards as the hike comes into effect,” he said.

