Top positions bagged by girls in PCS (Judicial) exam

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar/Muktsar, OctOBER 12

Namita Sharma, with a score of 626, has topped PCS (Judicial) examination for 2022-23, results of which were released on Wednesday. Rachna Bhari secured 619.33 marks to come second, while Haramrit Kaur got the third position with 612.50 marks.

Jalandhar’s Haramrit Kaur Gaba has cleared the PCS (Judicial) examination securing third rank in the state in her first attempt. She had pursued BCom and LLB from Panjab University.

Haramrit shared her mantra, “I was regular with reading newspapers which helped me keep a grasp of the current affairs. I joined a coaching centre for a few months but soon switched to self-study which really helped. I took the Haryana judiciary exam where I lagged behind with four marks. Since then, I had become more focused.”

Thirty-year-old Sakshi Arora from Gidderbaha here has stood fourth in the Punjab Civil Services (Judicial) examination results declared on Wednesday.

Sakshi, who has done her LLM from Panjab University, Chandigarh, is pursuing PhD there. She said she had cleared the exam through self-study. This was her first attempt for the exam. Her father Vivek Arora is a businessman.

Twentyseven-year-old

Jaspreet Singh Dhaliwal, a resident of Muktsar town, secured 10th rank in the exam. A law graduate from GNDU Amritsar, Jaspreet is the son of Gurdeep Singh, a junior assistant in the Muktsar Municipal Committee.

It was his first attempt for the state judicial exam. Earlier, he had cleared Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) preliminary exam but could not clear the mains.

An elated Jaspreet said: “I stayed away from my cellphone while preparing for the exam. It was my grandmother’s wish to see me becoming an officer one day.”

Driver’s daughter makes it in first attempt

Patiala: Twentyfive-year-old Arzoo Gill from Rajpura here has cleared the PCS (Judicial) exam in her first attempt. Arzoo belongs to a middle-class family. Her father Ravi Kumar works as a driver for BSNL and mother is a homemaker.

Six Bathinda girls clear exam

Bathinda: Bathinda students dominated the results of Punjab Civil Services (Judicial) exam as six girls from the district cleared the competitive exam whose results were declared last night. The achievers include Harjobin Gill, Moonak Garg, Mohini Goyal of Goniana Mandi, who secured 46th rank, Navkaran Kaur, Asmita Romana and Jasanpreet Kaur.

#Muktsar