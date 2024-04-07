Topical steroids misuse can cause side effects: Experts

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 6

Doctors in Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot on Saturday cautioned the people about the irrational and rampant misuse of corticosteroid creams to cure fungal infections and for glowing skin as it lead to several side effects like bacterial and fungal infections, permanent thinning of skin, periorbital dermatitis and bruising.

On the occasion of World Skin Day, the doctors of skin department in the medical college advised the people to use non-comedogenic and fragrance free sunscreens , water based moisturisers (especially in summers), wear loose cotton clothes and avoid harsh soaps and face-wash.

With a theme of “Right to Healthy Skin for All”, of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), Dr Sumir Kumar, Professor and HOD in the medical college here and president IADVL- Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, Dr Amarbir Boparai, associate professor, Dr Neerja Puri, associate professor and Dr Arnav Mehta, assistant professor educated the patients about the importance of a healthy skin and its role in protecting us from external threats such as bacteria, viruses and environmental pollutants.

On this occasion, senior and junior residents of skin department also actively participated in the campaign by counselling the patients and depicting awareness posters. In this era, it is imperative to recognise the right to healthy skin for all. Skin health profoundly impacts one’s physical and mental well-being. Together, let us strive towards a world where everyone has access to the resources and support needed to maintain a healthy skin, said Dr Sumir.

Avoid harsh soaps and face-wash

On the occasion of World Skin Day, the doctors of skin department in the medical college advised the people to use non-comedogenic and fragrance-free sunscreens, water-based moisturisers (especially in summers), wear loose cotton clothes and avoid harsh soaps and face-wash.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot