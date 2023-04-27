Torn Tricolour in Sangrur triggers blame game

Sangrur, April 26
After getting information about an alleged torn Tricolour, which was hoisted at the sports ground of the Government Ranbir College, the Deputy Commissioner issued a show-cause notice to the college principal.
The principal has accused the District Cricket Association of hoisting the torn flag, but the latter alleged that it was done by the college authorities.
