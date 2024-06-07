Tough for Amritpal to walk free, even if NSA revoked

Jupinderjit Singh & Pawan K Jaiswar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Newly elected MP and National Security Act (NSA) detainee Amritpal Singh can be released from the Dibrugarh jail only if the state government and the Centre recommend his release.

The detention of Khalistani leader Amritpal is till July 23, but the two governments have to decide his fate in less than two weeks because the detention period of his 10 accomplices ends between June 18 and 26.

The detention period began from the day of their arrest under the NSA. While the 10 accomplices were arrested between March 18 and 26, 2023, Amritpal was arrested on April 23. Under the NSA, a person can be detained for 12 months with a periodical review of the case every three months.

The three-month period for Amritpal ends on July 24 and for others between June 18 and 26.

When their one-year detention ended earlier this year, the Punjab Government and the Centre had recommended their extension on the basis of fresh evidence against them. This evidence included some social media posts by their supporters, relatives and even lawyers.

“So far, we have not been informed whether the detention will end at the expiry of three months or will be extended,” said Imaan Khera, advocate of Amritpal and others.

The Punjab Government, meanwhile, is silent on the issue. “These are issues regarding the National Security Act and the details cannot be shared,” said an official of the State Home Department.

SSP, Amritsar-Rural, Satinder Singh, also declined to share any update.

As per the procedure of detention under the NSA, the police station, where the case is registered, recommends the extension of the detention to the SSP, who forwards it to the District Magistrate (DM) with his comments. The state Home Secretary moves it to the Union Home Department. Then, it goes to the Advisory Board, headed by a former Judge of the High Court, for final recommendation.

Amritpal’s release is being debated after he won the Lok Sabha election from Khadoor Sahib. There are questions about how he will take oath as MP as he is in jail.

Even if he is released under NSA charges, he can be re-arrested as 12 FIRs have been lodged against him in the state. He has been booked for alleged attack on Ajnala police station, carrying weapons without licence, inciting violence and sedition among other charges.

FIRs against Amritpal and accomplices

Feb 2, 2024 — Dibrugarh Assam: Recovery of illegal electronic gadgets from jail

March 30, 2023 — Mehtiana (Hoshiarpur): Rash Driving

— Mehtiana (Hoshiarpur): Rash Driving March 23 — Bilga (Jalandhar Rural): Forcible entry in a house, snatch motorcycle, shawl, small turban and force family member to help him to cross the Satluj

— Bilga (Jalandhar Rural): Forcible entry in a house, snatch motorcycle, shawl, small turban and force family member to help him to cross the Satluj March 21 — Shahkot, Jalandhar Rural): Recovery of car used in escaping

— Shahkot, Jalandhar Rural): Recovery of car used in escaping March 21 — Shahkot, (Jalandhar Rural): Forcible entry in a house, brandishing weapons, snatch clothes

— Shahkot, (Jalandhar Rural): Forcible entry in a house, brandishing weapons, snatch clothes March 20 — Mehatpur (Jalandhar-Rural): Forcible entry in house, threatening house inmates

— Mehatpur (Jalandhar-Rural): Forcible entry in house, threatening house inmates March 19 — Mehatpur (Jalandhar-Rural): Rash driving and brandishing weapons

— Mehatpur (Jalandhar-Rural): Rash driving and brandishing weapons March 19 — Khalchian (Amritsar-Rural) Breaking police barricades and threatening police

— Khalchian (Amritsar-Rural) Breaking police barricades and threatening police Feb 2 — Ajnala, (Amritsar) Unlawful assembly, attack police station, damage property, injure cops

— Ajnala, (Amritsar) Unlawful assembly, attack police station, damage property, injure cops Feb 20 — Bagha Purana, Moga: Provocative speech

— Bagha Purana, Moga: Provocative speech Feb 20 —Amritsar: provocative speech

—Amritsar: provocative speech Feb 16: Kidnapping a man, snatching 2 cellphones and Rs 2,000 from him

