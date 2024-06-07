 Tough for Amritpal to walk free, even if NSA revoked : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Tough for Amritpal to walk free, even if NSA revoked

Tough for Amritpal to walk free, even if NSA revoked

Khadoor Sahib MP-elect’s detention ends on July 23 | Faces 12 other FIRs

Tough for Amritpal to walk free, even if NSA revoked


Jupinderjit Singh & Pawan K Jaiswar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Newly elected MP and National Security Act (NSA) detainee Amritpal Singh can be released from the Dibrugarh jail only if the state government and the Centre recommend his release.

The detention of Khalistani leader Amritpal is till July 23, but the two governments have to decide his fate in less than two weeks because the detention period of his 10 accomplices ends between June 18 and 26.

The detention period began from the day of their arrest under the NSA. While the 10 accomplices were arrested between March 18 and 26, 2023, Amritpal was arrested on April 23. Under the NSA, a person can be detained for 12 months with a periodical review of the case every three months.

The three-month period for Amritpal ends on July 24 and for others between June 18 and 26.

When their one-year detention ended earlier this year, the Punjab Government and the Centre had recommended their extension on the basis of fresh evidence against them. This evidence included some social media posts by their supporters, relatives and even lawyers.

“So far, we have not been informed whether the detention will end at the expiry of three months or will be extended,” said Imaan Khera, advocate of Amritpal and others.

The Punjab Government, meanwhile, is silent on the issue. “These are issues regarding the National Security Act and the details cannot be shared,” said an official of the State Home Department.

SSP, Amritsar-Rural, Satinder Singh, also declined to share any update.

As per the procedure of detention under the NSA, the police station, where the case is registered, recommends the extension of the detention to the SSP, who forwards it to the District Magistrate (DM) with his comments. The state Home Secretary moves it to the Union Home Department. Then, it goes to the Advisory Board, headed by a former Judge of the High Court, for final recommendation.

Amritpal’s release is being debated after he won the Lok Sabha election from Khadoor Sahib. There are questions about how he will take oath as MP as he is in jail.

Even if he is released under NSA charges, he can be re-arrested as 12 FIRs have been lodged against him in the state. He has been booked for alleged attack on Ajnala police station, carrying weapons without licence, inciting violence and sedition among other charges.

FIRs against Amritpal and accomplices

  • Feb 2, 2024 — Dibrugarh Assam: Recovery of illegal electronic gadgets from jail
  • March 30, 2023 — Mehtiana (Hoshiarpur): Rash Driving
  • March 23 — Bilga (Jalandhar Rural): Forcible entry in a house, snatch motorcycle, shawl, small turban and force family member to help him to cross the Satluj
  • March 21 — Shahkot, Jalandhar Rural): Recovery of car used in escaping
  • March 21 — Shahkot, (Jalandhar Rural): Forcible entry in a house, brandishing weapons, snatch clothes
  • March 20 — Mehatpur (Jalandhar-Rural): Forcible entry in house, threatening house inmates
  • March 19 — Mehatpur (Jalandhar-Rural): Rash driving and brandishing weapons
  • March 19 — Khalchian (Amritsar-Rural) Breaking police barricades and threatening police
  • Feb 2 — Ajnala, (Amritsar) Unlawful assembly, attack police station, damage property, injure cops
  • Feb 20 — Bagha Purana, Moga: Provocative speech
  • Feb 20 —Amritsar: provocative speech
  • Feb 16: Kidnapping a man, snatching 2 cellphones and Rs 2,000 from him
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Khadoor Sahib


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended

2
Punjab

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

3
India

Hours after extending support to BJP-led NDA, ally JD(U) seeks rethink on Agnipath scheme

4
Punjab

'Can never back any bloc with Congress presence': SAD rules out support to INDIA bloc

5
Punjab

Sirhind train collision: Loco pilot, assistant fell asleep at wheel

6
Punjab

What's next for Amritpal Singh? Lawyer says ‘govt will have to grant relief to jailed pro-Khalistan activist'

7
Himachal

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of water to Hathni Kund Barrage

8
India

Rahul alleges Modi, Shah 'directly involved' in stocks crash 'scam'; BJP rubbishes charge

9
India

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India

10
India

PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post

No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post

NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...

CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained

CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained

Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’

Rahul for JPC probe into market crash, questions role of PM, HM

Rahul for JPC probe into market crash, questions role of PM, HM

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi

Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...

SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi

SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi

Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

NEET results out, Rijul Sood tops in city with 705 marks

Amritpal got more votes than rivals in their own Assembly segments

Candidates of major political parties pay obeisance at shrines

Polls showed AAP support base erosion with party managing lead in 2 segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Shocker: UT plans to raise power tariff by over 19%

Shocker: UT plans to raise power tariff by over 19%

Zirakpur goes powerless

Agent held for duping NRI of Rs 3.5 cr shares

Hit by truck in Mohali, cyclist battles for life

Mohali cop caught taking Rs 25K bribe

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

A victory for people: Atishi on SC order asking HP to release water

BJP accuses Kejriwal govt of playing ‘dirty politics’

INDIA bloc crumbles in Delhi, AAP to go solo in Assembly poll

Support of SCs, Sikhs instrumental in BJP’s victory, says Sachdeva

GST officer surrenders in court

GST officer surrenders in court

Congress leaders seek Vikramjit’s resignation

We couldn’t estimate, says Rinku on Lok Sabha poll loss

Seechewal calls for check on air, water, land pollution

Thunderstorm leaves several areas powerless

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Independent candidate bagged 42,500 votes on Amritpal factor

One of owners arrested in yarn mill fire death case

Two friends killed in hit-and-run

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Operation Blue Star anniversary passes off peacefully in city

Now, access varsity results on DigiLocker