Tourism sector top priority: Min

Chandigarh, November, 19

Mentioning that to develop the eco-tourism, adventure and water sports and tourism sector as a whole is one of the top priorities of the Punjab Government, Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs and Investment Promotion, Anmol Gagan Maan, claimed that the steps being taken by the state government to develop tourism would bring exemplary results in the near future.

She was in Delhi to participate as a chief guest in the Punjab Day function — celebrated on Saturday — during the ongoing India International Trade Fair. It is for the first time that the heritage fairs are being organised by the Punjab Government and for this particular purpose, a budget of Rs 15 crore has been allocated, she added.

