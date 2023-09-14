Tourism summit concludes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The three-day Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart organised at Amity University, Mohali, with an aim to promote and attract investment in the tourism sector concluded on Wednesday. A total of 77 investors and tour operators were taken to Amritsar and 15 to Anandpur Sahib to familiarise them with the culture and heritage of Punjab. TNS

Forged certificate rejected

Chandigarh: Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Dr Baljit Kaur said that the Schedule Caste certificate of Dr Harpal Singh of Ludhiana has been rejected by the scrutiny committee established by the Punjab Government. A complaint was lodged by Hardeep Kaur with the concerned Principal Secretary, alleging that Dr Harpal had obtained a fake Scheduled Caste certificate. TNS

Revision of electoral roll

Chandigarh: ECI team led by Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar held a meeting on Wednesday with Chief Electoral Officer Punjab and officials on revision of the electoral roll, humanpower management, and poll preparedness for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

#Anandpur Sahib #Mohali