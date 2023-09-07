Tourism summit from September 11

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan said the first Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart, 2023 would be held from September 11 to 13. Addressing mediapersons, Maan said the summit would help in boosting the state’s economy.

She underscored the promising commitment of significant business entities eager to invest in Punjab’s burgeoning tourism sector.

The minister also unveiled plans to develop eco-tourism initiatives.

