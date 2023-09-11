Punjab Tourism Summit to showcase spirit of bravery, sacrifice: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today said that the tourism summit being organised by the state government from September 11 to 13 would showcase the indomitable spirit of bravery, sacrifice, revolution, hard work and hospitality inherited by the Punjabis.

Extending an invitation to all to attend the summit being organised at the Amity University in SAS Nagar, Mohali, he said Punjab was the blessed land of gurus, saints, seers and poets.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said the summit was being organised to highlight those aspects of the state that had been ignored by the successive governments so far.

During the summit, six sessions of deliberations would be held on boosting the tourism sector in the state.

Detailed parleys would held on topics like Amritsar as destination for heritage tourism, eco and farm/home stay tourism, food and culinary tourism, wellness tourism and media/ entertainment tourism.

The Chief Minister said the state was known for its warm hospitality and no effort would be spared in welcoming the guests at these events. He claimed the government had made elaborate arrangements for the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the three-day summit.

