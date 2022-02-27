Trace minor: Panel to cops

Abohar, February 26
The Indian National Organisation for Human Rights Protection has expressed concern over police “apathy” in tracing a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by a relative while she was on her way home on December 2 last year.
Pramila Lathwal, district president of the organisation, today visited the City-2 police station here along with the victim’s mother and produced a copy of the FIR registered on January 14.
The probe was assigned to ASI Krishan Lal, but no effort was allegedly made to trace the girl. The victim’s mother, who belongs to an economically weak family, had informed the police that her daughter failed to return from school on December 2. She alleged the girl was kidnapped by a relative, Ugandev Chaudhary from Mumbai, who had visited them for a few days. —
