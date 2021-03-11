Trader booked for murder

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib: The police have booked Ravinder Singh, a resident of Hoshiarpur, in a murder case of Ishwinder Singh of Patiala, whose body was found in a car, a few days ago. Complainant Shawinder Pal said some people in a jeep had been following the car of his son on the directions of Ravinder, who is a wine contractor. OC

Fuel tank explodes, one hurt

Abohar: A mechanic suffered grievous injuries after fuel tank of a car that he was repairing exploded on Malout Road on Saturday. The victim, Mandeep Singh (22) of Seed Farm Colony, was referred to Faridkot. In another incident, house of Harmesh Singh was allegedly set on fire by his neighbours. Five persons have bee n booked under Sections 436 & 427 of the IPC. OC

Jawans rescue man from well

Sriganganagar: The Armed Forces pulled out a person who got stuck under debris in a 120-foot well. Aadam Khan (21), a resident of Khume ki Beri, was working in the well when inner brick lining collapsed. The jawans entered the well and used a cutter to free Khan.