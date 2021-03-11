Trader booked for murder

Fatehgarh Sahib: The police have booked Ravinder Singh, a resident of Hoshiarpur, in a murder case of Ishwinder Singh of Patiala, whose body was found in a car, a few days ago. Complainant Shawinder Pal said some people in a jeep had been following the car of his son on the directions of Ravinder, who is a wine contractor. OC
Fuel tank explodes, one hurt
Abohar: A mechanic suffered grievous injuries after fuel tank of a car that he was repairing exploded on Malout Road on Saturday. The victim, Mandeep Singh (22) of Seed Farm Colony, was referred to Faridkot. In another incident, house of Harmesh Singh was allegedly set on fire by his neighbours. Five persons have bee n booked under Sections 436 & 427 of the IPC. OC
Jawans rescue man from well
Sriganganagar: The Armed Forces pulled out a person who got stuck under debris in a 120-foot well. Aadam Khan (21), a resident of Khume ki Beri, was working in the well when inner brick lining collapsed. The jawans entered the well and used a cutter to free Khan.
Tribune Shorts
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police