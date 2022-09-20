Traders observe bandh over police 'inaction'

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 19

Irked over the failure of the police to arrest the culprits, who attacked a trader on Saturday night at Rampura Phul and fled with his bag containing money, traders of the town observed a shutdown and staged a protest by blocking the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway at Rampura Phul today.

Manmohan Bansal, owner of Manmohan Kiryana, located in the market of Rampura Mandi, was on the way home after closing his shop when unknown persons attacked him with sharp weapons, injuring him. They fled with his bag containing money.

Rampura City police station SHO Amritpal Singh said the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area was being checked and they would be arrested soon.

Bathinda SSP J Elanchezhian assured the traders and residents that the robbers would be caught soon. After the assurance given by the SSP, the dharna was lifted and the traffic restored after about five hours.