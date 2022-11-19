Traders oppose barricades around Clock Tower in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 18

Traders have demanded removal of barricades installed on three sides of the Clock Tower bazaar in a bid to check traffic snarls.

A deputation of the Beopar Mandal led by its president Ashok Gulbadhar met the Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Mangat Kumar, and demanded gates be opened as shopkeepers had started suffering financial losses in absence of customers, particularly car owners, who were not able to reach shops, situated around the Clock Tower due to barricades.

Gulbadhar said the condition of shopkeepers, who were already facing recession, had further deteriorated. Traders also presented a memorandum to the EO.

According to sources, on the instructions of the district administration permanent gates of the barrier have again been closed during the day time to prevent traffic snarls and movement of four-wheelers near the historical Clock Tower.

Traders have demanded that traffic police personnel should be deployed around the Clock Tower instead of closing the entry for the vehicular traffic.

Notably, the iron barriers were erected a few years ago with a motive to prevent damage to the structure of more than century old historical Clock Tower.

Earlier, after resistance from town residents and shopkeepers, gates of the barrier were opened.

