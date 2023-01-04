Traders oppose flyover project in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, January 3

Shopkeepers, who have their businesses alongside the upcoming flyovers on the National Highway No. 205 near Gurdwara Bhatha Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib Chowk, during a press conference today opposed the project.

They said the project would affect their business. There was no need of the flyovers on these spots as majority of traffic had been diverted on the by-pass, they added. Those who were present at the press conference included Amarinder Singh, Kuljit Singh, Davinder Singh, Kulbir Singh and Baldev Singh.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is building a T-point in the city. Gurdwara Bhatha Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib Chowk were declared blind spots as several road accidents have occurred on the spots.

The project, which will cost Rs 47 crore, includes three flyovers near Gurdwara Bhatha Sahib, Chamkaur Sahib Chowk and near Malikpur village on the Ropar-Anandpur Sahib road. The work on the project started on November 1 last year and will be completed within one year.

#chamkaur sahib #ropar