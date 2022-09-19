Traders seek ownership rights

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, September 18

Hundreds of traders who have been tenants of the Municipal Council (MC) shops for decades have demanded the grant of ownership rights for their shops.

Around 200 shopkeepers, spread in different parts of the town, have sought support from the Beopar Mandal, Fazilka, in the matter.

While addressing representatives of 34 trade unions today, Beopar Mandal chief Ashok Gulbadhar said, “We will go to any extent to get the ownership rights for the traders.” Successive governments had always ignored the interests of the traders, he said.