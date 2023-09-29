Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway diverted at Lalru as farmers stage protest

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 29

Traffic on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway was diverted at Lalru on Friday as farmers staged a protest and blocked the road around 1pm.

The traffic moving from Chandigarh to Ambala has been diverted through ITI Chowk-Handesra, while the vehicles coming from Ambala to Chandigarh have been diverted through Baldev Nagar-Barwala and Ambala via Shabhu barrier.

The main Chandigarh-Ambala highway has been blocked by the protesting farmers for around one-and-a-half hour now.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal is expected to reach the protest site. Cops said the traffic on the main road is likely to be restored in an hour or so.

The protesting farmers are demanding appropriate compensation for the flood-affected victims.

#Ambala #Mohali