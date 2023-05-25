Punjab DGP has assured SIT, crackdown on trafficking agents soon, says Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

New Delhi, May 25

Rajya Sabha MP and World Punjabi Organisation chief Vikramjit Sahney on Thursday said Punjab Police have assured constitution of a special investigation team to probe accusations of fraud and betrayal against recruitment agents by over 15 Oman returnees who were trapped in abusive surroundings in Muscat before being rescued and brought back home.

“The girls will now register individual FIRs in their respective jurisdictions and then those FIRs will be clubbed for a larger probe. We have spoken to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav who has assured action and constitution of an SIT against these agents,” Sahney told The Tribune today.

He also said that several women in Muscat had contacted the World Punjabi Organisation over the past few days after hearing stories of ongoing rescues of 34 Punjab women duped to join exploitative jobs in the Gulf.

Of these 34 women, 15 have so far been rescued and 19 are in the process of being reunited with families.

“We have decided to bring back as many girls as we can and end this cancer once and for all. We are receiving additional requests and will do the needful no matter what it takes,” Sahney said today.

He has deputed a team of four people to go to Punjab today and assist 15 returnees to file FIRs against fraud agents.