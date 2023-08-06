Trafficking trail: Ferozepur girl returns from Iraq after 4 months; 2 booked

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, August 5

The aspiration of Arshdeep Kaur — a resident of Lalle village of the Talwandi Bhai area here — to help her family financially by working abroad landed her in deep water.

Tricked into going to Iraq to work as a domestic help, she faced mental and physical abuse there for over four months. She was finally able to return home recently, having left India on March 9.

Her friend Mamta had encouraged her to go to Dubai.

“I had to return to my village after losing my job at a Ludhiana factory during the lockdown. Mamta told me that she had been working with a company in Dubai and was earning good money. She encouraged me to join her in Dubai and asked me to contact Sonia, a travel agent,” Arshdeep said.

The victim alleged that Sonia took Rs 90,000 from her and promised her a job in Dubai. However, when Arshdeep reached Dubai on March 9, she was taken to Iraq the very next day and was given work as a domestic help.

Wishing to return to India, she came in contact with Kuldeep Singh, a member of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan).

“I told her to run away from the house and reach the Indian embassy in Baghdad, where I had already mailed information about her case. She could return with the help of the state and Central governments,” Kuldeep said.

SP (D) Randhir Kumar said the police had registered an FIR against Mamta and Sonia at the Talwandi Bhai police station.

Made to work 20 hours a day I was forced to work for 20 hours a day without any salary. I was not even allowed to call my family members or any other person. My employer used to beat me up when I refused to work. — Arshdeep Kaur, victim

