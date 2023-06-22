Trafficking trail: RS MP urges three CMs in South to tighten noose around illegal agents

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 21

Though the SIT formed by the Punjab Police has been probing the incidents of illegal trafficking of Punjabi women, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney today wrote to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao demanding formation of another SIT by him to nab unscrupulous agents.

Sahney has also forwarded similar letters to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Karnataka CM K Siddaramaiah.

Under “mission hope”, which began in May, 35 women have been rescued from Oman so far.

The letter states that “several of the agents involved are operational in Telangana”. The MP claimed that women from Telangana were living at shelter homes in Muscat.

Despite names of several Hyderabad-based agents cropping up during the probe, the Punjab Police have failed to nab them.

The letter states that “unscrupulous agents who duped innocent girls on the pretext of getting jobs abroad should be put behind bars as they are endangering many innocent lives for the sake of money”.

MP Sahney said, “Many masterminds of human trafficking are operating from South India. Most women agents are acting at their behest. I have written to the CMs to tighten the noose around such agents. Of 37 women identified initially, nearly all have been brought back. In total, we have details of 52 women. While 10 will be brought back shortly, a couple of them are on their way back.”

MP Sahney said, “Our teams also brought back two girls from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In four or five cases, we are unable to find sponsors. We can’t bring them back without obtaining no-objection certificates (NOCs). We have hired lawyers in Muscat to obtain the NOCs.”

“Lawsuits without documents cost Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh per woman,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.