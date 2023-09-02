To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, September 2

Acting tough against the ongoing strike of patwaris, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced to depute under-training patwaris in the field as well as make biometric attendance mandatory for them.

The Chief Minister said 741 patwaris who are under training for 18 months would be deployed in the field immediately. They have completed 15 months of their mandatory 18-month training. He said besides, the services of 710 patwaris to be given appointment letters would also be engaged. Instructions had been issued to complete the formalities regarding their police clearance and other matters at the earliest, he said.

Mann said a total of 586 new posts were being advertised soon. Thus, the state would get 2,037 new patwaris soon, he said, adding that the attendance of patwaris would be made biometric on entry and exit from office. “We are getting a lot complaints that they have hired agents to work in their place," he said.

Patwaris and kanungos of Punjab had announced to go on strike over the issue of corruption cases against some their colleagues. The government has invoked ESMA against the striking employees.

#Bhagwant Mann