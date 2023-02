Trains diverted, cancelled

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 19

Railways have announced cancellation, diversion and regulations of some trains due to traffic block to be taken to carry out non-interlocking work at Kheta Sarai and Shahganj stations on Barabanki –Ayodhya Cantt -Aakbarpur-Zafarbad section of Lucknow Division.

List of trains cancelled: Jaynagar-Amritsar Saryu-Yamuna Express 14651 (February 21 to 28); Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu-Yamuna Express 14652 (February 19 to 26).

Diverted trains: Dhanbad-Firozepur-Dhanbad Ganga Sutlej Express 13307/08; Amritsar-New Tinsukia Express 15934; Jaynagar-Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express 14649; Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express 14650.