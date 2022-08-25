Tranfusion officer shifted, blood bank at Abohar Civil Hospital shut

Raj Sadosh
Abohar, August 24
To make the blood bank at the Fazilka Civil Hospital functional, the Health Department has shifted the Blood Transfusion Officer (BTO) from Abohar. With this, the blood bank at the 100-bed Abohar Civil Hospital has been closed.
Not only the patients at the Civil Hospital, but private hospitals too have to struggle now to get blood. They are being asked to travel to Fazilka, which is around 32 km away.
Earlier, Dr Dikshi Babbar, another official associated with the blood bank facility, had gone on medical leave.
Many non-government organisations (NGOs) of Abohar have been organising blood camps besides their members offering to meet emergencies by donating blood immediately to save lives. “The Abohar Civil Hospital treats the highest number of road mishap victims across the district and blood was also made available to thalassaemia and other patients, besides new mothers in the maternity Ward, so closing the facility is an unfortunate step,” said state awardee social activist Raju Charaya, one of the founders of Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa Samiti.
Even when the new OPD, indoor and maternity ward blocks were constructed by the state government in the past few years, the blood bank was functional in the building that was raised by the British in 1939.
Senior Medical Officer Dr Suresh Kamboj confirmed that Dr Sonima, incharge of the blood bank, had been shifted to Fazilka. That’s why they don’t have BTO here and in such circumstances, a blood bank can’t be run. “I have informed the higher authorities about this and requested that a BTO should be immediately provided,” he added.
Meanwhile, MLA Sandeep Jakhar said by shifting the in-charge of the only government blood bank of Abohar, the real face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government stood exposed. “Abohar is being given a step-motherly treatment,” he alleged.
“The AAP has put obstacles in the urban development work too by not filling the post of Commissioner in the Municipal Corporation here for the past three months.”
He said he would soon meet the Health Minister and get the blood bank started.
