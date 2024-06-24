Transfer of cops: Bajwa seeks Punjab CM’s explanation

Chandigarh, June 23
After DGP Gaurav Yadav defended the police personnel, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa exhorted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to justify why 10,000 police personnel were transferred recently.
Bajwa said the CM at a press conference on Tuesday announced that at least 10,000 police personnel, from the rank of constable onwards, have been transferred. Mann said the transfers were made after he realised that drug peddlers had a nexus with the police.
On the other hand, DGP defended the police personnel, who were recently transferred by the the CM, who also holds the home portfolio. He said there was no taint on anyone. The DGP said these transfers were part of the state policy formed in 2020.
Terming the AAP government’s 10-point manifesto for Jalandhar West bypoll as repackaging of old wine in new bottle, Bajwa said this manifesto proved that AAP has accepted its failures in fulfilling its promises.
