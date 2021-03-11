Transformer thefts jolt PSPCL, over 12,000 stolen in 2020-21

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, August 17

Punjab has seen a sudden spurt in transformer thefts, which is causing trouble for the already financially starved Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). Thieves, adopting new ways to steal transformers, have become active in the state, causing loss worth over Rs 50 crore per annum and resulting in power interruptions, especially in villages.

According to the data collected from the PSPCL, as many as 12,709 transformers were stolen or reported missing by the officials in 2020-21. The PSPCL officials have pegged the loss at Rs 52.51 crore for 2021-22. In a majority of the cases, the supply to villages is affected from a few hours to days, depending upon spare transformers. Further, hundreds of FIRs pertaining to such thefts have been registered in the state, many of which are still pending.

The data reveals that the border zone — Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran — has seen maximum 4,825 transformer thefts, causing a loss of over Rs 24.46 crore, followed by the south zone — Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Ropar and Mohali — with 2,667 incidents and a loss of Rs 12.22 crore. In the north zone — Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr – 2,014 transformers have been stolen, causing

Rs 6.07 crore loss. In the central zone — Ludhiana and Khanna — 1,226 transformers have been reported missing, causing Rs 4.98 crore loss. Lastly, the west zone — Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Muktsar — saw 1,977 transformer thefts and a loss of Rs 4.76 crore.

“In a majority of the cases, the transformers installed on the village outskirts or at secluded places are stolen. By the time the complaints are received, the thieves dismantle these, leaving no trace,” said a senior PSPCL official.

PSPCL officials said most transformers were robbed by locals, who wanted to make a quick buck by selling off its oil and aluminium contents.

“Transformers are the easiest target of drug addicts as they sell it to the junk dealers for easy money. These thefts could be stopped only if the transformers were properly installed. Every year, we call tenders to replace faulty or install new transformers. Though FIRs are lodged, such thieves are hardly caught as they are mostly from the local gangs,” said a top PSPCL official. “We are proposing stricter vigil and raids to nab such junk dealers and the suspects to break this nexus.”

Stealing for aluminium coils



Transformers are being increasingly raided and stolen for their oil and aluminium coils, which the thieves sell and earn over Rs 35,000 to Rs 60,000 per piece. The rising thefts are adding to our woes as it leads to power interruptions and losses. Senior PSPCL official