Transparency in vote counting crucial: SKM

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, June 2
Days before the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, National Coordination Committee of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers, today wrote an open letter to CEC Rajiv Kumar, seeking transparency in vote counting process.
“On behalf of the farmers from across India, we wish to bring to your kind attention our apprehension on any eventuality of tampering with the counting process - scheduled on June 4 - to subvert the people’s verdict to help the present regime to cling on power,” the SKM wrote in the letter.
The SKM has appealed to the Election Commission to share details of counted votes periodically with the public.
The letter further stated that during the election, “PM Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders continuously violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Constitution by consistently making hate speeches against the principal minority community”.
