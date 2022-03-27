Transparent rice milling policy soon: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

A delegation of the Punjab Rice Millers’ Association today called on Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak here today, seeking a transparent rice milling policy.

The delegation led by association president Tarsem Saini also requested the minister to take steps for stopping pilferage of paddy, which is stored in rice mills for custom milling.

Every year, pilferage of paddy causes a huge loss to the state exchequer. Kataruchak assured the delegation that a sound policy catering to the interests of rice millers would be framed soon.

Meanwhile, in Gurdaspur, Kataruchak today held a meeting with officials of his department, directing them to streamline the wheat procurement process commencing on April 1.