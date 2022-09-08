Transportation scam: Vigilance conducts searches at 2 properties of Punjab ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu's PA

Ludhiana, September 7
In the transportation tenders scam, a technical team of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) today conducted a search operation at two properties of Meenu Pankaj Malhotra, the personal assistant (PA) of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.
The properties included an under-construction house and shop situated in Kochhar Market. These properties were bought by Malhotra at the time when the Congress was in power.
Senior Superintendent of Police (VB) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said the sleuths had identified six properties of Malhotra. Of these, four have already been searched and record already obtained from the Revenue Department. The two properties searched today were lying locked and the VB had to obtain an order from a court to search these properties, he said, adding that technical team would conduct evaluation of the properties and submit a report.
Sandhu further said the properties were reportedly bought by the former minister’s PA with ill-gotten money. The process to attach these properties in the transportation tenders scam would soon be initiated after completing the necessary formalities, he added.
Notably, Ashu and contractor Telu Ram are already in the jail while Malhotra is at large in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...