Ludhiana: Transportation tender scam: 2 surrender before court, arrested

Ludhiana, September 26
In the transportation tender scam, two more accused, Surinder Dhotiwala of Dakha and a contractor Sandeep Bhatia of Nawanshahr, were arrested by the Ludhiana Vigilance Bureau after they surrendered before the court on Tuesday.
SSP (VB) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said Dhotiwala has been declared a proclaimed offender and his anticipatory bail applications were dismissed by the High Court and the Supreme Court.
The SSP added that Dhotiwala managed to store paddy from commission agents shops of his blood relations to his own rice mill, Om Agro Industries, in violation of Custom Milling Policy for 2021-22. He connived with Surinder Kumar Berry, the then district manager PUNGRAIN. The accused also brought paddy from outer states, the SSP added.
Another accused, Sandeep Bhatia, a contractor, was given tender in violation of Food grains, Labour & Cartage Policy 2020-21 by the district tender committee.
