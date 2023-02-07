Travel agent nabbed for duping 12 youths

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, February 6

The police have arrested a travel agent for sending 12 youngsters to Libya on the pretext of providing them job in Dubai.

Anandpur Sahib SHO Simarjit Singh said the accused had been identified as Rajwinder Singh, who was arrested from Delhi.

Parents of the victims said Rajwinder had sent their kids on a tourist visa to Dubai and they were further taken to Libya.

Kuljit Singh, brother of one of the victims, Maninder Singh, said Rajwinder took Rs 70,000 from each person on the pretext of providing job in Dubai. He said after staying in Dubai for two days, the youths were taken to Libya to work for a contractor at a cement factory.

Recently, the victims in a video call stated that they were not being provided meal and not allowed to leave the factory.

They claimed that the management was demanding US dollars 3,000 for release of each of them.

The SHO said Rajwinder’s account details were being analysed.