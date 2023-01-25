Tree guard stolen, 2 damaged in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 24

The campaign launched by the administration to enhance the beauty of the 60-foot-wide Nai Sadak suffered a blow as a steel tree guard has been stolen and two others damaged by miscreants.

The road was named Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Marg recently. Members of the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Trust had planted saplings with the help of some NRIs and locals on the divider of the road, located opposite the residence of the SP, now lying vacant. For the past few months, no SP has been appointed by the government here.

The police usually lay naka near the road to challan vehicles drivers for traffic rules violations almost each day.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sikh leaders today met the city (1) police station in-charge and apprised him that 36 steel tree guards were installed on the divider of the road and each cost Rs 7,000.

In view of the bad weather, work was stopped for the last few days, they said. Yesterday, they found that anti-social elements had stolen a tree guard from here and damaged two others. The incident had infuriated the Sikh sangat, they said.

Demanding action against miscreants, they said police patrolling must be intensified after the sunset. The deputation included Gurvinder Singh Vipan, Tejinder Singh Khalsa, Tirlochan Singh, Balwinder Khalsa and Bubble Buttar.

